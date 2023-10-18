BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art opened a campus parking complex on Oct. 18 located on Museum Way next to the Amazeum.

According to the press release, parking in the new garage will be free for visitors exploring the area’s attractions, including Crystal Bridges, the North Forest Trail, Listening Forest, the Amazeum, and beyond. The parking complex will also feature Congruence, a 21-foot-tall structure by artists HYBYCOZO that will illuminate at night and function as a beacon on the facility’s skyscape.

The press release also states that Crystal Bridges guests will receive access to complimentary close-in parking near the museum’s main entrance, but during busy days, guests will be encouraged to park in the new complex and either walk to the museum via Orchard Trail or enjoy complimentary shuttle service to the museum’s main entrance. However, guests attending Listening Forest in the North Forest will park in campus parking and can access the trail from there.

According to the press release, vertical clearance on the first floor of the new campus parking garage is 8 feet, 4 inches tall, and the second through sixth floors have a clearance of 7 feet, 2 inches. Oversized vehicles such as RVs, trailers, and buses that do not fit the clearance requirements should park in the gravel lot on Museum Way, or at Orchards Park across NE J Street. The gravel lot will be closed to all other guest vehicles. ADA-accessible parking will remain available on the lower level of the museum’s close-in parking garage.

As per the release, the event marks the first phase of opening the new parking facility, a significant milestone in the expansion happening across the Crystal Bridges campus. The new campus parking structure will include a retail space, café/bar, and more, all set to be completed in 2024.