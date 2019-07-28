Cyberbullying on the rise as technology continues to evolve

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Starling and Ginny Grace Ledbetter are sisters, and both have experienced cyberbullying. There’s a rise in cyberbullying nationwide, and girls are at higher risk to go through it, according to a recent report from the National Center for Education Statistics.

“I think it’s easier for, especially kids my age, to just sit behind a screen and type away,” said Starling Ledbetter.

The statistics showed three times as many girls reported being harassed online or by text message than boys. In a two-year span from 2014-15 to 2016-17, cyberbullying reports increased from 11.5% to 15.3%.

“Their bullies don’t have to be the kid next door anymore,” said Kevin Metcalf, Washington County’s Deputy Prosecuting Attorney.

Starling Ledbetter said online bullies targeted her with mean comments on her social media pages, but the hostility didn’t stop there. The incident happened during her freshman year of high school, she said.

“Eventually, it got into personal attacks about my religion that they didn’t believe in, as well,” Starling Ledbetter said.

Ginny Grace Ledbetter was in middle school when cyberbullies made a fake page with her likeness and started posting rude comments. She said she immediately notified her parents after deliberating on what to do.

“I was taught about [cyberbullying] in class, but I wasn’t really aware that it would happen to me,” Ginny Grace Ledbetter said.

Metcalf speaks about cyberbullying and online safety across the country. He said parents need to walk a fine line when deciding how to set their kids up to digitally flourish in a world marred by online bullying.

“If you want to deal with it, you can either put your kid away and not let them have access to the world, and hopefully they’ll turn out to be normal adults…not likely,” Metcalf said. “Or you can teach them, as they get older, the reality of what we see online.”

Ginny Grace Ledbetter said kids need to think before they type.

“People can be really hurt by what you say, so you’ve gotta think before you say it,” Ginny Grace Ledbetter.