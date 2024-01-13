FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A stretch of very dangerous cold temperatures will begin tonight and continue through Tuesday. Wind chill values will cause a heightened risk for hypothermia and frostbite. Chances for heavy snow on Sunday will accompany the cold weather.

Very Dangerous Cold Weather

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for our entire area from now through 12:00 p.m. Sunday. Tonight’s air temperature for most will get down to below 0. Wind chill values will be as low as -20.

Dangerous cold temperatures will continue through Tuesday. Each night, from tonight through Monday night, the wind chill value will get to as low as -20.

Check out the low temperatures trend for the next 5 days. Temperatures this low are dangerous. Hypothermia and frostbite are real concerns. Make sure to cover up trouble areas such as fingers and ears. Frostbite can occur before you know it.

Heavy Snow Possible

Snow chances move in Sunday late morning and will peak in the afternoon. Heavy snow is possible with areas of 2-4″ looking common. Visibilities will be reduced. Blowing snow is also possible as it will stay breezy. Snow chances will linger into Tuesday morning.

Winter Safety Tips

Here’s a collection of Winter Weather Safety tips and some watches and warnings to be on the lookout for!

