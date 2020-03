DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — City leaders have passed an ordinance allowing alcohol to be sold on Sundays in Decatur.

The move comes on the heels of voter-approval of a 1-percent sales tax on liquor in the primary election last week.

If approved, businesses within the city limits will be permitted to sell alcohol on Sundays.

The ordinance will be placed on the November ballot.