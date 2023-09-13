FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Downtown Fayetteville Coalition (DFC) has released the schedule for Falltoberfest, a free festival for all ages, on Sunday, October 1 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dickson Street in Fayetteville.

According to the press release, Falltoberfest is a community event with live music, beer, and seasonal drinks, a Dogtoberfest contest, and a Mr. Oktoberfest pageant along with games and fun for all ages.

“It’s been years since Fayetteville has seen a downtown festival like this, and we’re thrilled to bring the party back to Dickson Street,” said Molly Rawn, CEO of Experience Fayetteville.

Entertainment will be throughout the day on three performance stages, scheduled as follows:

Dickson Street Stage sponsored by Fayetteville Ale Trail