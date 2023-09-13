FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Downtown Fayetteville Coalition (DFC) has released the schedule for Falltoberfest, a free festival for all ages, on Sunday, October 1 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dickson Street in Fayetteville.
According to the press release, Falltoberfest is a community event with live music, beer, and seasonal drinks, a Dogtoberfest contest, and a Mr. Oktoberfest pageant along with games and fun for all ages.
“It’s been years since Fayetteville has seen a downtown festival like this, and we’re thrilled to bring the party back to Dickson Street,” said Molly Rawn, CEO of Experience Fayetteville.
Entertainment will be throughout the day on three performance stages, scheduled as follows:
Dickson Street Stage sponsored by Fayetteville Ale Trail
- 12-1.30 p.m. – Dogtoberfest with Hounds Lounge
- 1.45-2.45 p.m. – Funk Factory
- 3.15-4.15 p.m. – Really Bad People
- 4.30-6 p.m. – Flow Tribe
George’s Majestic Lounge Stage sponsored by Walton Arts Center
- 12:15-1 p.m. – C4 Quartet
- 1.30-2.30 p.m. – Patti Steel
- 3-4.15 p.m. – Leah and the Mojo Doctors
- 4.30-6 p.m. – The Crumbs
Kingfish Stage sponsored by Lens Audio (21+ Stage)
- 12-12.45 p.m. – Cosmic Alchemy
- 1-2 p.m. – Baang
- 2.30-4 p.m. – The Juice
- 4.30-6 p.m. – Mr. Oktoberfest
According to the press release, a dozen Arkansas breweries will be selling beer along the street with proceeds going to the Arkansas Brewers Guild. The following breweries are scheduled to attend: The Ouachitas Brewing, Fossil Cove Brewing Company, Ozark Beer Company, Gotahold Brewing, Flyway Brewing, Natural State Brewery, Rendezvous Junction Brewing Company, New Province Brewing Company, Bentonville Brewing Company, Lost Forty Brewing, and Point Remove Brewery. Along with the breweries, Black Apple Hard Cider and Origami Saké, Arkansas’ first saké brewery, will also have drinks for sale.
The release also states that the Spirit-Free Sipping Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Showcase sponsored by First National Bank of NWA will bring together six downtown businesses to create seasonal non-alcoholic cocktails to showcase their talented local mixologists. The Spirit-Free N/A Cocktail Showcase tent will be located near Dickson St. and School Ave. where festivalgoers can purchase their choice of specialty seasonal drinks by downtown favorites: Pinpoint, Maxine’s, The Vault, Atlas, Cheers at the OPO, and Feed and Folly.
Additionally, there will be seasonal games and activities on the street throughout the afternoon next to the 70 art and food vendors selling handmade and locally made items. Festivalgoers can find several Fayetteville businesses setting up on Dickson Street with their own celebrations and offerings which include:
- Puritan Coffee & Beer will hold its own mini-Oktoberfest complete with steins.
- Bugsy’s will feature special fall craft cocktails.
- Tin Roof will host a steinholding competition.
- Theo’s will be on Campbell St. with their smoker and food truck.
- Little Bread Company will sell fresh traditional pretzels.
- Cheap Thrills will offer a selection of vintage Halloween costumes.
- Foxtrot Boutique will offer permanent jewelry.
- Fayetteville Public Schools’ culinary team will sell caramel apples.
- Fayetteville Public Library’s Bookmobile will make an appearance.
- Walton Arts Center’s Bradberry Rose Garden and Amphitheater will be open to the public to enjoy.
- George’s Majestic Lounge will host a Falltoberfest Afterparty with Isayah’s All Stars from 7-10 p.m.
For more information on the event visit here.