FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. portions of downtown Fayetteville will be closed for the Joe Martin Stage Race. Roads will remain accessible to local traffic when cyclists are not present, according to city officials.

Portions of Church Avenue, Mountain Street, Block Avenue, West Center Street, East Avenue, West Dickson Street, West Avenue, and Spring Street will be closed, according to city officials.

Do not park on the streets that are part of the course after 6 a.m. Drivers are also encouraged to use an alternate route. Use extreme caution as there will be more than 500 bicyclists participating in the event.