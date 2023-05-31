On Friday, June 2nd, Dunkin’ donut fans can enjoy a free classic donut of their choice, with any beverage purchase.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — America runs on Dunkin’, and this National Donut Day, America will run on free donuts. On Friday, June 2, Dunkin’ donut fans can enjoy a free classic donut of their choice, with any beverage purchase.

According to the press release, Dunkin’ is urging donut fans across America to set their alerts and turn on notifications for the ultimate donut day of the year. To make the most of the holiday, guests can pair a classic donut from Dunkin’ with their favorite drink, from the adored Butter Pecan Iced Coffee to a full-bodied Cold Brew. Whatever donut-drink combo guests go for, there’s no incorrect way to celebrate National Donut Day – as long as it involves a free donut!

“Friends don’t let friends miss out on free donuts,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer, Dunkin’. “This June, we’re rallying donut fans nationwide to end donut FOMO for good. So gather your friends, grab your favorite donut on us, and indulge in the sweet delight of National Donut Day!”

