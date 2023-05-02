BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Fairgrounds will be transformed to pre-historic times this weekend on May 6 and May 7 as “Jurassic Empire” roams its way to the fairground for a family adventure.

According to a press release, there will be a wide variety of fun and educational activities designed to engage all members of the family. The exhibit will feature a prehistoric journey from the Jurassic through the Ice Age periods and an opportunity to discover the dinosaurs and mammals that ruled the earth more than 150 million years ago.

Jurassic Empire

The main exhibit will also feature over 50 life-size realistic dinosaurs in their natural habitat. As part of the dinosaur adventure, kids of all ages will get an opportunity to have hands-on interaction with the dinosaurs and ride a 12-foot animatronic T Rex and Triceratops. There’s a fossil dig where young paleontologists can dig up ancient bones, experience 9D virtual reality rides designed to stimulate a child’s imagination, a Jurassic-themed bounce area with dinosaur inflatable bounce houses, and much more.

Tickets are priced at $25 per person/child. Tickets can be purchased online at Jurassic Empire.