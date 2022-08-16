FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Up to 500 spectators are expected to join the “field of dreams” as baseball youth players from Farmington, Bentonville and Elkins play at the second annual Perroni Field Invitational over the August 20 weekend to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Association.

Youth players start playing at 9 a.m. on August 20 and August 21 at 13804 West Highway 16, Fayetteville.

The second annual Perroni Field Invitational is hosted by Sam Perroni, a retired federal prosecutor who served for five years as an Assistant US Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

The Perroni Field was made in honor of Perroni’s wife Pat who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease.

Each game will be treated as a special event with the throwing of the first pitch, the national anthem and lined/chalked fields for even more visual opportunities, according to a press release.

The public is welcome to join and cheer while watching Americas past-time