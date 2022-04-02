FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Fayetteville Farmer’s Market officially opened for business for the season Saturday, April 2.

And with the beautiful weather, our community took full advantage of the market and what it has to offer.

With the first two markets this year being a test run of how to operate with the Omicron variant, the market will now be open each Saturday.

The Fayetteville Farmer’s Market also offers year round online orders.

Orders open Sunday at 6:00 p.m. and close Wednesday, at 6:00 a.m.

You can order from the market