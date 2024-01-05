FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Film Fest and Walton Arts Center announced to present an evening of film featuring works created by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.

According to the press release, FFF and WAC will be presenting the film festival on Sat, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. The film festival will showcase minority voices and will honor their stories and artistic expression.

“This film festival is one of the four collaborative film showcases between the two arts organizations this season with each being designed to bring diverse and global cinema to local audiences to enrich the community’s understanding of their neighbors and the world at large”, the release said.

The press release also lists additional showcases including Arkansas Filmmakers on Sat., April 6; Indie Films Artosphere on Sat., May 11, and LGBTQIA Filmmakers on Thu., June 13.

Films will be screened in two blocks with an intermission.

Featured Films and Filmmakers:

La Telaraña

Director: Dan Husted, Oklahoma

Length: 14 minutes

The three Alvarez brothers – Luís, Emilio, and Davíd – struggle to keep their narcotics operation afloat while being relentlessly hunted by the DEA. Little do his two older brothers know, but Davíd’s double life as an informant for the DEA will reveal the hidden layers of guilt, greed, and ambition within their brotherhood.

The Measure of a Man

Director: Denzel Jenkins, Arkansas

Length: 15 minutes

A young male victim of rape finds a healing space through his estranged father.

Baking

Director: Daniel Beltram, Arkansas

Length: 20 minutes

After leaving Puerto Rico with his grandfather, Gabriel struggles to find his true home.

Song of the Bluff

Director: Neba Evans, Micheaux Recipient, Arkansas

Length: 14 minutes

Once a thriving agricultural center of the state, the town of Pine Bluff, Ark. has a reputation for crime, violence, and decline. Yet the city’s residents know excellence has and continues to prosper there and are working to change its tune and bring life back to this forgotten metropolis.

All Units

Director: Mike Day, Arkansas

Length: 20 minutes

A married couple find themselves at odds over their roles at the latest protest.

Tickets are available for $15 plus applicable fees. One can purchase tickets by visiting waltonartscenter.org, or by calling 479.443.5600 on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can also be bought in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.