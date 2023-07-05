FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Public Library is seeking community-created content for an art project to celebrate Banned Books Week.

According to the press release, the library seeks original, two-dimensional art representing a banned or challenged book or author. Select library staff and the library’s art committee will select five designs to feature on a pack of trading cards that will be printed and distributed for free to library patrons during Banned Books Week. The deadline for submissions is August 15, and the selected artists will be given $100 as well as have their art displayed on the trading cards, inside the library, and on T-shirts that will be available for purchase.

Banned Books Week is a national yearly celebration of the freedom to read; it highlights works banned or challenged in schools, libraries, and communities. The event is sponsored by several organizations, including the American Library Association, the American Society of Journalists and Authors, the Freedom to Read Foundation, and more. It is endorsed by the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress. This year’s celebration is scheduled for October 1–7. Fayetteville Public Library will host a ceremony at the start of the week where the chosen art will be unveiled.

“As Arkansas libraries come under fire for curating diverse collections of books, we cannot stress enough the importance of Banned Books Week,” said Jim Curry, a youth and teen librarian at the Fayetteville Public Library. “Bringing back this community art project creates a necessary dialogue to decry censorship and learn of experiences other than our own.”

To enter a submission and for more information, visit faylib.org/BannedBooks to review, or send an email to bannedbooks@faylib.org with any additional questions.