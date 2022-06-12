COUER D’ALENE, Idaho (KNWA/KFTA) — Thirty-one men filled a U-Haul van wearing masks and shields a block away from an Idaho LGBTQ+ event. The inmate list shows a Fayetteville man was among those arrested.

Devin Wayne Center, 22, is facing a misdemeanor charge of criminal conspiracy to riot. Also among those arrested is the founder of the white nationalist group the Patriot Front, Thomas Ryan Rousseau, according to Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White.

Center’s bail is set at $300. He is out on bond, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

At least one individual in the van had smoke grenades.

“They came to riot,” White said.

White said police were made aware in recent days that several groups planned to disrupt Pride in the Park, an annual event highlighting the civil rights struggles of LGBTQ+ communities.

In the briefing, police say they received tips from the community.

Couer d’Alene police confirmed at a press briefing that the individuals within the U-Haul came from multiple states including Arkansas, Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Illinois, South Dakota, Virginia, Utah, Colorado, Texas and Wyoming.