Fayetteville man dies in Texas crash; woman missing

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Fayetteville man died in a Texas car wreck, and a woman is missing from the scene, according to Sherman police.

Evan Nuessner was found dead in the car. He was travelling from Fayetteville to McKinney, Texas, with Sarah Nuessner, police said. Sarah Nuessner wasn’t found when police at the site. A large-scale recovery effort is underway to find her.

The Nuessner’s car crashed in the culvert of N. Highway 75. The two were last known to be driving through Sherman around midnight, and police responded to a Sunday-morning welfare check and reported crash.

The Nuessners were recently married, according to their wedding registry found online.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

