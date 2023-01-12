The City of Fayetteville has been named a 2022 Trendsetter City, as well as a 2022 Volunteer Community of the Year.

According to the press release, Fayetteville received both awards at an awards luncheon held on Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Arkansas Municipal League’s 2023 Winter Conference in Little Rock.

Fayetteville was named a 2022 Trendsetter City for its Report a Concern online feature, which won the Technology and Security category that recognizes “advances in using technology to improve city communications or services,” according to Arkansas Business.

The press release adds that Fayetteville revamped its Report a Concern process by beginning to use SeeClickFix, a complaint management system, to simplify how the public reports an issue, as well as City staff’s management of complaint reports, in December 2021.

According to the press release, Fayetteville was awarded 2022 Volunteer Community of the Year for its dedication to environmental protection and conservation, both in the City’s sustainability efforts as an organization and its residents’ year-round engagement.

“It is such a delight for Fayetteville to be recognized as both a Trendsetter City and Volunteer Community of the Year. Both of these prestigious awards, which we are grateful to receive, are a testament to our staff’s hard work and the City’s forward-thinking, innovative programs that serve our residents.” Lioneld Jordan, Fayetteville Mayor

The annual Volunteer Community of the Year award recognizes communities that exemplify the spirit of service by participating in citywide volunteer initiatives and making a positive impact in local areas of need. The award is co-sponsored by the Governor’s Office, Arkansas Municipal League and EngageAR.

According to the press release, Fayetteville was recognized for the following civic engagement services and programs that promote environmental stewardship and sustainability:

Waste-diversion services, including the City’s recycling program and its food waste and composting programs

Native ecology protection and restoration, including invasive species removals and the annual Celebration of Trees giveaway;

Environmental-cleanup events, such as lake cleanups, parks cleanups, and the annual Earth Day communitywide cleanups.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation provides Volunteer Community of the Year signage to place at prominent locations along the highways leading into the city.

The Trendsetter City program is designed to honor cities that are leaders in innovative programs and initiatives for improvement and growth, according to Arkansas Business. “Being a Trendsetter City is an honor that speaks to the commitment by city leadership and its citizens, and creates a great economic development selling point.”