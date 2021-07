FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was seen on a doorbell camera.

Officers believe the individual could could be connected to a December 2020 homicide.

If you have any information, or know who this person is, you are asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555.