Fayetteville Police cruiser window decals honor fallen officer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Springdale small-business owner gave Fayetteville Police another way to honor Stephen Carr, the officer who was shot and killed in December 2019. The donated decals allow officers to remember him every time they get into their cruisers.

A small sticker was installed on the cars’ back windows. The decal displays a shield with a “thin blue line” going through the number 413, Carr’s badge number. It has “In loving memory of Officer Stephen Carr” and other sayings on it.

Karen McGinnis, owner of McGinnis Signs in Springdale, said a customer and his wife approached her with the idea of creating the decal and donating copies to the Fayetteville Police Department.

“For Officer Carr to have made the ultimate sacrifice in the manner that it came about is unspeakable,” said McGinnis, who followed that idea and printed several designs for officers to choose from. “We don’t need to make money off of these. I have a good business.”

When Chief Mike Reynolds saw the designs, he ultimately chose the one now visible on the police cruisers, said Sgt. Tony Murphy.

“They presented these decals to the chief, and the chief decided that he liked those to put on our vehicles,” Murphy said. “They came here over the weekend and installed them.”

Each element of the design represents Carr, Murphy said, particularly the shield in the middle.

“The shield goes over our heart, and that shows our love for our community and what we’re willing to do for our community,” Murphy said. “I think that really sums up Officer Carr.”

If Carr was still alive, he wouldn’t believe the amount of support he’s gotten, Murphy said. That’s because he lived by the police department’s code: “to protect and to serve.”

“I think he would be flattered and somewhat embarrassed by all the attention that he’s garnered from this horrible act that occurred,” Murphy said.

A design for a separate decal that’ll be distributed to the public was approved, McGinnis said. McGinnis Signs will accept donations on behalf of the police department and donate them to Carr’s Memorial Fund, but the decals will be free. More information on pickup locations will be available in coming days.

“[The public wants] a chance to share in the memory, so we’ll do what we have to do to make sure everyone who needs that can have a way,” McGinnis said.

The original decal will be distributed to the Little Rock Police Department to use on its vehicles, McGinnis said.