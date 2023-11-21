FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating two fatal crashes that involved pedestrians on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The crashes are not surprising to Fayetteville residents because of the amount of congestion the boulevard is known to have.

Autumn New recently moved to Fayetteville to go to the University of Arkansas. She is currently studying mechanical engineering. However, moving to a big city is a big change for her.

“I came from a town of about 7,000 from Northeast Arkansas,” said Autumn. “Our main street in our town is nothing compared to this.”

With 13 times the population in Fayetteville, New says driving on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is a major stressor for her.

“I can’t make a left turn. I have to go right and then right again and right again,” said New. “It gives me driving anxiety. It makes me not want to leave my dorm room and go out to get food or hang out with my friends sometimes.”

Autumn says she feels this way even more so after learning of two deadly crashes involving pedestrians.

According to Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police Department, the crash on Saturday involved a cyclist and the other on Monday involved a person trying to cross traffic.

“We have numerous accidents of pedestrian vs. vehicle during the school year. Typically they are not fatalities,” said Sgt. Murphy.

With Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard experiencing heavy traffic, Murphy says it’s important for everyone to pay attention whether they are behind the wheel, cycling, or needing to cross the street.

“I know the ones we have had recently, the two fatalities within the past week, in both instances the person operating the vehicle did not see the person entering the roadway,” said Murphy.

Murphy urges people to use crosswalks and to wear reflective clothing.