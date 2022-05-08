FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Red Cross shelter helping displaced individuals and families from recent flooding will close Monday, May 9, according to a news release.

The American Red Cross shelter at Genesis Church will close at 10 a.m. Monday. Six individuals stayed at the shelter Saturday night, May 7. According to the news release, the Red Cross is working to ensure they will have a place to stay.

Red Cross teams will be at the shelter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. helping those displaced from the flooding.

Individuals will need to bring a photo ID and proof of residency, such as a recent utility bill or official document with name and address if current photo ID does not list current address to receive help.

Anyone from the flood affected communities who is unable to come to the shelter tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., should call 1-800-Red-Cross with their contact information to schedule other arrangements.