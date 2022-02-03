FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Road crews are making their way around the city of Fayetteville clearing the snow.

“We’re running 24 hours a day.” said Shawn Rochier, maintenance worker for the Department of Transportation in Fayetteville. “So there’ll be somebody there, if we don’t get to you immediately. Somebody will get there so please just be patient.”

Fayetteville road crews are hitting the streets with ice chat, salt and their plows. Rochier said they will start with the primary roads, including the highways and streets with a steeper incline. Next, they will plow the the neighborhoods.

Another crew keeping the roads safe are those in the tow trucks.

“Just out here helping all the motorists.” said 1st Response Towing & Rescue driver, Jesse Lay. “When it gets slick and people get stranded, we don’t want them out here freezing.”

Rochier and Lay said their crews will be working all day and night.

Also, Lay was not surprised by how many drivers were out in the winter weather. He said he has seen a lot of drivers driving too fast, bouncing off curbs, and sliding around. He wants drivers to call for help if they are stuck and they’ll take them to a safe place.

“If they have to get out in this, go slow.” said Rochier. “And if not, stay at home and be warm and comfortable.”