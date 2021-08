FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville School District will require staff and students grades K-12 to wear face masks indoors for the 2021-22 school year.

Some students and staff with health conditions are excluded from the mandate.

The school board voted 6-0 Monday evening in favor of a mask mandate.

Teachers are allowed to pull masks down for various assignments.

Fayetteville is the first district in Northwest Arkansas to require masks for the upcoming school year.