FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — Downtown Fayetteville Coalition (DFC) will present Falltoberfest, a free festival for all ages, on Sunday, October 1 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dickson Street in Fayetteville, the company announced on Thursday.

“Autumn is when Fayetteville shines, so we’re excited to mix a fall festival with a more traditional Oktoberfest to celebrate,” said Kelly Rich, Director of Downtown Initiatives at Experience Fayetteville. “We’re planning a variety of activities for everyone to enjoy, and we have high hopes to make Falltoberfest a beloved Fayetteville tradition.”

According to the press release, DFC has lined up an afternoon full of music, zany competitions, and locally-made treats, with the help of a downtown business owner and veteran events planner, Hannah Withers. The event will host three stages filled with local talent and feature the bands – Flow Tribe and Really Bad People.

The release also stated that the event will host Arkansas Brewers Guild members selling a variety of Arkansas craft beer. Kingfish will host a Mr. Oktoberfest Pageant and Hounds Lounge will lead a Dogtoberfest dog show. First National Bank of NWA will present a ‘No Spirits Here’ Mocktail Competition, and the fun will continue inside Dickson Street businesses with other seasonal events including pumpkin rolling and a pretzel eating contest.

Applications for food, crafts, small business, and non-profit vendors are open until September 10. For more information on the event visit here.