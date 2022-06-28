FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A firework stand at Genesis Church will donate the sales to help men fighting against substance abuse from June 28 until July 5.

The donations will help the The Micah Hope Ministry offer counseling services to substance abuse victims.

“Many (if not all) have long-term unresolved issues from childhood that have never been addressed,” states a media release. “The past hurts contribute to their addictions and poor relationships. We think these services will contribute to their long-term healing.”

Hot dogs and hamburgers will be available

July 1, 4-7 p.m.

July 2, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 3, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Micah Hope Ministry, a local non-profit part of Genesis Church, supports people move from addiction to recovery and into a self-sustaining life, according to the website. Those who chose to make the change in their lives moved with Christ and the core values lived by Him.