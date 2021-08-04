First Baptist Church Bentonville hosting its 19th annual clothing giveaway

Featured Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — First Baptist Church Bentonville is making sure kids have what they need to look their best before jumping back in the classroom this school year.

The church is hosting its 19th annual clothing giveaway from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M. this Saturday, August 7.

First Baptist Church member Robin Hughes says this event will help hundreds of families in the area.

“Because they don’t have the money, the funds to buy them. They’re having to buy supplies and this just really helps them, to have their children to be dressed nicely.”

Robin Hughes, Women’s Ministry Council, First Baptist Church Bentonville

Donations and volunteers are needed for the clothing giveaway. To sign up to volunteer or make a donation, you can stop by The Family Life Center anytime between 8 A.M. and 8 P.M. Wednesday, August 4 and Thursday, August 5.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers