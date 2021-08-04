First Baptist Church Bentonville hosting its 19th annual clothing giveaway

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — First Baptist Church Bentonville is making sure kids have what they need to look their best before jumping back in the classroom this school year.

The church is hosting its 19th annual clothing giveaway from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M. this Saturday, August 7.

First Baptist Church member Robin Hughes says this event will help hundreds of families in the area.

“Because they don’t have the money, the funds to buy them. They’re having to buy supplies and this just really helps them, to have their children to be dressed nicely.” Robin Hughes, Women’s Ministry Council, First Baptist Church Bentonville

Donations and volunteers are needed for the clothing giveaway. To sign up to volunteer or make a donation, you can stop by The Family Life Center anytime between 8 A.M. and 8 P.M. Wednesday, August 4 and Thursday, August 5.