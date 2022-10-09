BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The “Strut Your Mutt” fundraiser took place in Northwest Arkansas for the first time on Saturday.

Best Friends Animal Society, a national nonprofit operating the largest sanctuary for homeless animals, is working toward completing a regional facility in Bentonville.

“It’s so wonderful we’re opening our Pet Resource Center early next year, and just to see all the people coming out with us and their pets in the community and enjoying the community our pets give us you know that sense of belonging and family,” said Linda DeBerry with Best Friends NWA.

The fundraiser brings dogs and their owners to enjoy group dog walks around a park, a “smoochyourpooch” photo booth, food trucks and a chance to win prizes.

“Best Friends has been helping local animal rescue groups and shelters for more than 26 years to raise funds for their lifesaving work through “Strut Your Mutt” walks around the country,” the press release states. “Nationally the fundraising goal for Strut Your Mutt 2022 is $1.3 million.”

Participants can choose to support and raise funds for Best Friends or their favorite local participating animal welfare organization.

Best Friends NWA had a $50,000 fundraising goal. The Pet Resource Center is planned to open in early 2023 and cost $20 million. Currently, Best Friends runs a Lifesaving Center.