FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith’s newest baseball team announced that it has narrowed the finalists for its team name, a release said.

According to the release, the new team, a member of the Mid America League had received a huge response on the team’s interim website with team name suggestions. The suggestions came from respondents across multiple states including 30 communities in Arkansas and numerous other markets in Oklahoma.

The release stated that the suggested names had a firm nod to the Old West and the region’s history. The more popular names suggested formulate the list of finalists for the Name The Team considerations are as follows;

Gunslingers

Judges

Lawmen

Marshals

Outlaws

According to the press release, fans can vote on their preferred name on the team’s landing page. Additionally, fans can also notify the team regarding interest in season tickets, becoming a host family or providing questions or comments for the organization.

The release added, that the team will send out a press release to announce the date in December to reveal the new team name and reveal the new logo, and team colors.

The Fort Smith franchise will be one of six inaugural teams in the Mid America League. Play will start in May of 2024 and include a 68-game schedule (34 home, 34 road games).