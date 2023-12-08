FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fort Smith acquired a new maintenance facility for its fire department, the city announced on Friday.

According to the press release, the new facility will improve the fire department’s maintenance capabilities for its fire apparatus and equipment.

The maintenance facility is located at 5601 and 5715 Wheeler Avenue and includes two adjacent parcels totaling around 10.7 acres. Additionally, the facility has a 10,000-square-foot building equipped with tall service bay doors and a high ceiling ideal for servicing large fire apparatus. The release states that the surrounding acreage will be used for apparatus training and testing.

“Not only do the limitations of Fire Station No. 5 force us to work on one apparatus at a time, but it also forces us to do maintenance work outdoors due to its inadequate amount of space,” Fort Smith Fire Chief Boyd Waters noted. “This new facility is a game-changer, enabling us to enhance our service capabilities and ensure the highest level of readiness for our community.”