FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Nearly 800 students at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith will start moving on campus on August 18-20.

Residents should be prepared for congested roads. College officials said residents should avoid Waldron Road between Kinkead and Grand avenues. Also, avoid 5000 Block of Grand Avenue.

Assistant Dean of Students Stephanie London said more than 100 volunteers are ready to help the new students come back to campus.

“Move-in is a kick-off event for so many students,” London said. “Students have the opportunity to settle into their new homes and meet their roommates and neighbors before starting classes on Monday (Aug. 22). Move-in volunteers serve as friendly faces, and they will even help haul belongings directly to student rooms if necessary.”

