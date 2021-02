FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fort Smith Public Schools will close all buildings on Monday, February 15 because of inclement weather.

K-12 students and their teachers will continue with the scheduled virtual learning as planned.

However, because of impending winter weather, Pre-K students and their teachers will not attend school on Monday, and meals will not be available through the school cafeterias.

