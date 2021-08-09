Fort Smith Schools Superintendent to have final say in mask mandate

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith School’s Superintendent will have the final say on a mask mandate for students.

By a vote of 5-2 during its monthly meeting on Monday evening, the School Board authorized Dr. Terry Morawski, Superintendent of Schools, to implement a mask mandate for students on campus and in school vehicles and buses.

The mandate would apply when there are two or more people present. It would expire in 60 days, unless the injunction is reversed or if the board chooses to cancel or extend the policy during the next meeting.