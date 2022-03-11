FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A couple of teens in Fort Smith got to enjoy all the snow in the River Valley today.

Fort Smith public schools dismissed students at 1:30 today, so Carter and Hunter took full advantage of their extra free time with a snowball fight.

“It’s pretty good for snowballs actually. I swear to god if you throw that at me….hahaha,” said Hunter Wheley. “I just got dropped off here and he just started pelting me with snowballs.”

Yeah, it was instinct,” said Carter Hays.

Hays says he goes by the saying, ‘if you don’t like the weather, wait a day.’

And that’s definitely true for Arkansas.