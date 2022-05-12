FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to a news release, Parrot Island Waterpark is prepared to open weekends only on May 14 with a new slide.

The new O’hana Highway Tube Slide, a 40-foot tall slide with three 360-degree turns, will allow 1 to 2 people on the tube slide.

The newest slide at Parrot Island Waterpark, O’hana Highway Tube Slide, in Fort Smith, Ark. Courtesy of Parrot Island Waterpark.

“We’re excited and ready for guests to come to enjoy this new attraction for a full season”, said Drew Peterson, Parrot Island Waterpark’s general manager.

Parrot Island Waterpark will be open weekends only until Memorial Day weekend, May 30. The waterpark will be open until August 14.

Parrot Island Waterpark features the region’s only 2-person tube slide, Flow Rider, wave pool and a lazy river along with four twisting turning water slides, an activity pool and a themed children’s

aquatic play area, according to the press release.

The outdoor waterpark has over 410,000 gallons of aquatic fun and has a variety of

amenities, including party pavilions, cabana rentals, food, and beverage concessions, 800

complimentary deck and lounge chairs, and over 250 complimentary water tubes, according to the release.