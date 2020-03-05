Four more Arkansans die from flu-related illness; state total rises to 69

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Four more Arkansans have died from influenza-related illness, bringing the state total to 69, according to a weekly report from the Arkansas Department of Health released on Thursday.

Since September 29, 2019, when the ADH began tracking flu-season data, 30,750 positive influenza tests have been reported to the department’s online database by healthcare providers, with more than 2260 positive tests reported for Week 9.

Arkansas reported “Widespread” activity to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the geographic spread of influenza and a 10 out of 10 for influenza-like illness intensity (ILI).

The average school absenteeism rate for Week 9 was 6.6 percent among public schools, according to the report.

Overall, the deaths break down by age as follows:

5-18 YRS: 1 DEAD

25-44 YRS: 7 DEAD

45-64 YRS: 22 DEAD

65+ YRS: 39 DEAD

You can view the full weekly report from the ADH here.