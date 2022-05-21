WASHINGTON D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Top U.S. military leaders attended the U.S. Military Academy’s graduation ceremony where four Arkansans were commissioned as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army.

Isaac Antony of Fayetteville, Rebecca Boushelle of Fayetteville, Dominik Garretson of Fort Smith and Samuel Shaw of Fayetteville graduated on May 21 from West Point’s USMA.

“I care about the welfare of the country and people in general, and I want to give back,” Bushelle said. “In doing so, West Point is a great way to learn how to be the best leader possible and be well prepared upon commissioning. This path of service is something that I am incredibly proud to partake in.”

Northwest Arkansas Military Service Academy Graduates of 2022

Other northwest Arkansans that graduated in 2022 completed four years in either the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy or U.S. Air Force Academy with a mission to serve their country.

Isaac Antony of Springdale (USMA)

Rebecca Boushelle of Fayetteville (USMA)

Corinne DeSpain of Springdale (USNA)

Dominik Garretson of Fort Smith (USMA)

Andrew Goldtrap of Fort Smith (USAFA)

Daniel Huntsman of Bella Vista (USAFA)

Javan Jowers of Farmington (USAFA)

Megan LaMendola of Springdale (USNA)

Samuel Shaw of Fayetteville (USMA)

Martina Thomas of Fayetteville (USNA)

Andrew Wiederkehr of Springdale (USAFA)

Joseph Wittig of Fort Smith (USAFA)

“The U.S. Military Academy at West Point’s mission is to ‘to educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character committed to the values of Duty, Honor, Country and prepared for a career of professional excellence and service to the Nation as an officer in the United States Army’,” according to the website.

Congressman Steve Womack serves as the chairman of the USMA Board of Visitors. He is is charged with providing independent advice and recommendations on academy matters, including morale and discipline, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods, and other issues deemed appropriate by board members. Womack was first appointed to the BOV in 2012 by Speaker John Boehner and subsequently elected Chairman in 2017. He is currently the only congressional representative from Arkansas to serve on the BOV, according to a press release.