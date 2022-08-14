FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Many classes start this week across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Fayetteville Police Department will be out ensuring people are obeying traffic laws around school zones.

“We’re excited for back to school and you know, just like every other school year, be slow at crosswalks and in school zones,” Police Sgt. Tony Murphy said. “Officers are going to be out there. So just make sure you’re looking at where you’re going.”

It’s best to not answer your phone in a school zone, watch for pedestrians, watch for buses and follow the speed limit!