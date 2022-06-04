BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Sheriff’s Office will be giving out free gun locks to residents for National SAFE Day, according to a Facebook post.

From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 6-7, gun locks will be given on a first come first serve basis.

June 4 is a National SAFE Day. SAFE stands for:

Secure all firearms in the home

Ask about firearms in the homes your child visits

Frequently talk with your kids about the dangers of firearms

Educate and empower others to be safe

Brooklynn Mae Mohler Foundation started National SAFE Day in 2016 after the death of Brooklynn Mae Mohler who died after her friend was playing with a gun leading to an accidental gunshot.