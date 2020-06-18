Frisco Fest asking for community feedback as 2020 festival is cancelled due to COVID-19

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Frisco Fest has been in downtown Rogers for 30 years. But due to the Coronavirus, organizers said they’re working to make it better than before, this could mean smaller, more frequent events.

Downtown Rogers Executive Director, Shey Bland said they waited as long as they could before cancelling the festival, taking downtown construction into consideration.

“Us making this call was very important, it’s the biggest event that happens in downtown Rogers…[The construction] was already challenging enough for our community events, and then with COVID on top of it, if something like that is gonna hit, why not be while we’re already flipping it around,” Bland said.

Bland said even if they proceeded, the festival wouldn’t be as successful as in the past due to a limit on capacity at 2/3. She said they don’t want to give more opportunities for people to be exposed to the virus.

“Setting an example and reducing the opportunities for continued outbreaks is really important,” she said.

While preventing an outbreak is most important, Bland said they are using this time to get feedback from the community about what they would like to see.

“Right now this is a new territory of, we need to find other ways of bringing people together as a community, and sharing what we wanna do in the future,” Bland said.

She said they’ve discussed doing smaller, more diverse events to bring people together safely.

But she’s launched an online survey to see exactly what downtown visitors want.

“We have intentionally been bringing thousands of people together in downtown for decades. It’s great that we have that data, like look this is what we want back or to start doing differently, and people want the same thing,” Bland said.

She said the feedback is important because they are working on a lot of new ideas for the future.

“We’re on the brink of some new stuff, we’ll be experimenting these next two years, and some might not be that great, but some might be the beginning of something.” she said.

FILL OUT FRISCO FEST SURVEY HERE