FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith First United Methodist Church and the Good Samaritan Clinic are partnering together for a Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 5, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

According to a press release, the free event is open to the public and will be held at First Methodist’s Family Life Center, located at 301 N. 16th Street (corner of 16th & C St.).

The clinic will be giving away free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, and shoe vouchers while supplies last. They will also offer free preschool and sports physicals as well as free hot dogs and snacks for students at the event.