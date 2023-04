LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For the second consecutive day this week, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will sign legislation Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the governor’s office have not released details on the signing.

Sanders signed a tax cut bill into law Monday that will cut personal and corporate income taxes in Arkansas, affecting taxpayers making more than $24,300 a year.

The signing is set to begin at 1 p.m. A live stream will be available in the player above.