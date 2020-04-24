Governor explains how COVID-19 prison outbreaks will influence re-opening decision

Governor argues not all prison cases are an indicator of what is happening around the state.

Fayetteville, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas will give less consideration to COVID-19 prison cases when deciding if it is safe to re-open the economy.

“Since yesterday, we’ve had an additional 189 cases,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Arkansas) announced Thursday.

“…they don’t impact our community transmission in the same way…” Dr. Nate Smith, Arkansas Sec. of Health

It is another large jump in cases for the third time this week. But of those 189 cases, 122 are at a state prison; the Cummins Unit. At Thursday’s daily briefing, a reporter asked if Gov. Hutchinson would consider the prison cases when weighing his decision to re-open the economy.

“It is a congregation. It is a body of people separate apart from the entire state. What we watch, and what I watch is the correlation between the prison setting and the community,” he said.

Graph of Arkansas positive cases, including prison population

The Cummins Unit in Lincoln County has had 687 inmates and 35 staff test positive for COVID-19. A federal facility in Forrest City has had 75 inmates and 10 staff test positive. The governor argues though most of these numbers do not represent community spread and will not carry as much weight when considering re-opening businesses. But, not everyone is convinced.

The virus found a way in. It can find it’s way out.” State Sen. Greg Leding (D-District 4) said.

Graph of Arkansas positive cases excluding prison population

“You’ve got staff at these prisons that come and go everyday. You have deliveries being made to the facilities. Again, these are some pretty big hot spots in some communities that if the virus were to find it’s way out into the communities around these prisons, it could lead to another spike in cases,” Sen. Leding said.

That is why the state says it will count the cases involving staff at the prison.

“Those numbers are included in our numbers so we’ll watch those carefully. But those who are in that closed system of a prison, they don’t impact our community transmission in the same way that other cases would,” Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said.

The governor says though he will continue to consider all data when making important decision. He hopes to start reopening some businesses beginning May 4th. He will start announcing his decisions next week on who can re-open.