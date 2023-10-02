HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport continues to break ground on improvement projects.

XNA airport now offers guest passes, which most people were looking forward to. According to the airport’s Facebook post, the kiosk to get a guest pass is located near the baggage claim next to the information booth.

Guest Passes will allow non-travelers to hang out with loved ones past security while they wait for their plane.

The airport’s Public Affairs Manager, Olivia Moore had previously said that XNA’s number one priority is to ensure that all guests and personnel are safe. Moore had also stated that the day pass program will require guests to register and undergo the same security check as the flying public. Olivia added that this registration is conducted through the TSA Secure Flight System, which is also utilized for background checks on passengers flying out of XNA.

The Facebook post urges guests to bring their passport or ID and that all TSA rules still apply for screening.