Hobbs State Park offers two new summer activities

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — As temperatures continue to increase, those at Hobbs State Park on Beaver Lake are inviting everyone to cool off with two summer activities: kayak tours and snorkeling.

Guided kayak tours and snorkeling are offered during July and August.

Participants may pick from sunset or full moon tours. They will learn basics of paddling while exploring parts of the lake, a news release states.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for children aged nine to 12. Registration and prepayments are required, the release states.

Anyone participating is asked to bring water, bug repellent, and a flashlight. Kayaks, paddles and life jackets are provided.

The first tour kicks off Tuesday, July 16. It is a full moon tour offered from 7-10 p.m.

Two additional tours will be offered in July. Both are sunset tours between 7-10 p.m. One is Tuesday, July 23, and the other is Wednesday, July 31.

Three more sunset tours are offered and will happen in August between 7-10 p.m. The August sunset dates are Wednesday, Aug. 7, Tuesday, Aug. 27 and Thursday, Aug. 29.

One full moon tour is offered in August. It’s offered from 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.

Those with Hobbs State Park said participants need to meet at the visitor center located on Highway 12 near the War Eagle Road intersection.

Snorkeling is offered Thursday, July 18 and 25 between 1-4 p.m.

The activity is also offered three times in August. The August dates include Thursday, Aug. 1, Thursday Aug. 8 and Tuesday, Aug. 13. All dates are hosted between 1-4 p.m.

Anyone planning to participate is asked to wear appropriate swim attire, water shoes and sunscreen, and must wear life jackets. Life jackets, masks and snorkels are provided.

Tickets are $20 for anyone 13 and older, and $10 for children 12 and younger. Preregistration and payment are required.

Those with Hobbs State Park said participants need to meet at Rocky Branch Marina, 8872 Rocky Branch Marina Road in Rogers.