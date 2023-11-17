FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas and River Valley are getting into the holiday spirit with events happening all over the area.

A continuously updated list of notable events can be found below:

Christmas Parade of Lights – Eureka Springs

  • Friday, Dec 1, 2023
  • 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CST
  • This year’s theme is A Classic Christmas.

Downtown Fayetteville’s Lights of the Ozarks – Nov 17

  • Lights of the Ozarks continues to illuminate the Fayetteville square each evening from 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. through January 1, 2023.
    • 21 South Block Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Downtown Bentonville’s Lighting of the Square

  • The annual lighting of the square – Saturday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.
  • A highlight of the evening and one of Bentonville’s most beloved seasonal traditions is a “flip on of the light switch” by Mayor Stephanie Orman, illuminating Bentonville Square with over 30 miles of wrapped colorful lights.
  • Santa’s Workshop opens at 4:00 p.m. on Bentonville Square offering games, crafts, and entertainment
  • First National Bank of NWA is hosting Photos with Santa between 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. New this year is the Merry & Bright Holiday Laser Light Show scheduled from 5:20 p.m. – 5:55 p.m.

Winter Nights at Walton Arts Center

  • Winter Nights is a drop-in holiday experience open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from Nov. 30 – Dec. 22
  • The popular snow globes will return to the Bradberry Rose Garden and Amphitheater available for groups of up to eight (8) to reserve.
  • Joy Pratt Markham Gallery will feature a festive photobooth presented by Cox Communications, live musicians, nightly, and a chic, modern holiday aesthetic perfect for a date night.

Christmas Parade of the Ozarks – Springdale Nov. 25

  • Nov. 25 – 6 p.m. on East Emma, Springdale.
    • The theme for 2023 is “Winter Wonderland”.

Hot Cocoa Crawl – Dec. 1

  • Tickets are $10 and can be bought here.
  • The Hot Cocoa Crawl is Friday, December 1 from 5-8 p.m. Ticket purchase allows you to sample hot drinks at participating establishments, and each ticket comes with a signature 2023 Christmas on the Creek mug.

Gravette Holiday Parade – Dec. 2

  • Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.
  • The theme for this year’s parade will be Winter Wonderland.
  • Prior to the Christmas parade, the Gravette Public Library will host an Open House beginning at 4:00 p.m.
  • Following the Christmas parade, the Gravette Historical Museum will host its annual holiday open house on the museum grounds.
  • The historic Kindley home will be open for guests to tour and the museum will be serving hot chocolate and cookies.

Van Buren’s Christmas at the Parks – Nov. 17

  • 1st annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Nov.17 starts at 6.30 p.m.
    • Freedom Park, Downtown Van Buren