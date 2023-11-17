FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas and River Valley are getting into the holiday spirit with events happening all over the area.
A continuously updated list of notable events can be found below:
Christmas Parade of Lights – Eureka Springs
- Friday, Dec 1, 2023
- 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CST
- This year’s theme is A Classic Christmas.
Downtown Fayetteville’s Lights of the Ozarks – Nov 17
- Lights of the Ozarks continues to illuminate the Fayetteville square each evening from 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. through January 1, 2023.
- 21 South Block Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Downtown Bentonville’s Lighting of the Square
- The annual lighting of the square – Saturday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.
- A highlight of the evening and one of Bentonville’s most beloved seasonal traditions is a “flip on of the light switch” by Mayor Stephanie Orman, illuminating Bentonville Square with over 30 miles of wrapped colorful lights.
- Santa’s Workshop opens at 4:00 p.m. on Bentonville Square offering games, crafts, and entertainment
- First National Bank of NWA is hosting Photos with Santa between 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. New this year is the Merry & Bright Holiday Laser Light Show scheduled from 5:20 p.m. – 5:55 p.m.
Winter Nights at Walton Arts Center
- Winter Nights is a drop-in holiday experience open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from Nov. 30 – Dec. 22
- The popular snow globes will return to the Bradberry Rose Garden and Amphitheater available for groups of up to eight (8) to reserve.
- Joy Pratt Markham Gallery will feature a festive photobooth presented by Cox Communications, live musicians, nightly, and a chic, modern holiday aesthetic perfect for a date night.
Christmas Parade of the Ozarks – Springdale Nov. 25
- Nov. 25 – 6 p.m. on East Emma, Springdale.
- The theme for 2023 is “Winter Wonderland”.
Hot Cocoa Crawl – Dec. 1
- Tickets are $10 and can be bought here.
- The Hot Cocoa Crawl is Friday, December 1 from 5-8 p.m. Ticket purchase allows you to sample hot drinks at participating establishments, and each ticket comes with a signature 2023 Christmas on the Creek mug.
Gravette Holiday Parade – Dec. 2
- Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.
- The theme for this year’s parade will be Winter Wonderland.
- Prior to the Christmas parade, the Gravette Public Library will host an Open House beginning at 4:00 p.m.
- Following the Christmas parade, the Gravette Historical Museum will host its annual holiday open house on the museum grounds.
- The historic Kindley home will be open for guests to tour and the museum will be serving hot chocolate and cookies.
Van Buren’s Christmas at the Parks – Nov. 17
- 1st annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Nov.17 starts at 6.30 p.m.
- Freedom Park, Downtown Van Buren