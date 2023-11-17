FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas and River Valley are getting into the holiday spirit with events happening all over the area.

A continuously updated list of notable events can be found below:

Christmas Parade of Lights – Eureka Springs

Friday, Dec 1, 2023

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CST

This year’s theme is A Classic Christmas.

Downtown Fayetteville’s Lights of the Ozarks – Nov 17

Lights of the Ozarks continues to illuminate the Fayetteville square each evening from 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. through January 1, 2023. 21 South Block Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72701



Downtown Bentonville’s Lighting of the Square

The annual lighting of the square – Saturday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.

A highlight of the evening and one of Bentonville’s most beloved seasonal traditions is a “flip on of the light switch” by Mayor Stephanie Orman, illuminating Bentonville Square with over 30 miles of wrapped colorful lights.

Santa’s Workshop opens at 4:00 p.m. on Bentonville Square offering games, crafts, and entertainment

First National Bank of NWA is hosting Photos with Santa between 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. New this year is the Merry & Bright Holiday Laser Light Show scheduled from 5:20 p.m. – 5:55 p.m.

Winter Nights at Walton Arts Center

Winter Nights is a drop-in holiday experience open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from Nov. 30 – Dec. 22

The popular snow globes will return to the Bradberry Rose Garden and Amphitheater available for groups of up to eight (8) to reserve.

Joy Pratt Markham Gallery will feature a festive photobooth presented by Cox Communications, live musicians, nightly, and a chic, modern holiday aesthetic perfect for a date night.

Christmas Parade of the Ozarks – Springdale Nov. 25

Nov. 25 – 6 p.m. on East Emma, Springdale. The theme for 2023 is “Winter Wonderland”.



Hot Cocoa Crawl – Dec. 1

Tickets are $10 and can be bought here.

The Hot Cocoa Crawl is Friday, December 1 from 5-8 p.m. Ticket purchase allows you to sample hot drinks at participating establishments, and each ticket comes with a signature 2023 Christmas on the Creek mug.

Gravette Holiday Parade – Dec. 2

Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.

The theme for this year’s parade will be Winter Wonderland.

Prior to the Christmas parade, the Gravette Public Library will host an Open House beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Following the Christmas parade, the Gravette Historical Museum will host its annual holiday open house on the museum grounds.

The historic Kindley home will be open for guests to tour and the museum will be serving hot chocolate and cookies.

Van Buren’s Christmas at the Parks – Nov. 17