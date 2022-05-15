WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Supply chain issues have resulted in infant formula shortages, and worsened with a major formula recall in February, according to a press release from the United States Department of Agriculture.
Families receiving support through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children have been affected by the recall, according to Cindy Long, the administrator of USDA Food and Nutrition Service.
“Only medical professionals are qualified to provide advice on acceptable alternatives to formulas,” Long said in a press release.
The press release includes steps you can take to ensure the safety of your infant’s formula:
- Learn more about choosing an infant formula that’s safe for your baby.
- Do not feed your baby cow’s milk or other non-dairy milks until 1 year old, unless you’ve talked to your child’s pediatrician.
- Don’t make homemade infant formula or water down formula; there are serious health and safety concerns.
- Do not buy formula online that comes from outside the U.S., which could be counterfeit, have a fake label or a wrong use-by date.
- Prepare and store infant formula according to the manufacturer’s instructions; do not water down formula.
- Properly clean, sanitize and store infant feeding items.
- Always wash your hands when handling formula and feeding items.
- Talk to your pediatrician about introducing complementary foods by 6 months (no earlier than 4 months). Visit MyPlate to learn more.
The American Academy of Pediatrics offers tips for parents and caregivers who are struggling to find baby formula during the shortage. Please talk with your pediatrician about safe and appropriate feeding alternatives for your child if needed. The Food and Nutrition Service takes seriously its role in making sure infants served by FNS programs, including WIC, have access to the safe, healthy food they need to thrive. We are committed to helping families navigate this difficult time.