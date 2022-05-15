WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Supply chain issues have resulted in infant formula shortages, and worsened with a major formula recall in February, according to a press release from the United States Department of Agriculture.

Families receiving support through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children have been affected by the recall, according to Cindy Long, the administrator of USDA Food and Nutrition Service.

“Only medical professionals are qualified to provide advice on acceptable alternatives to formulas,” Long said in a press release.

The press release includes steps you can take to ensure the safety of your infant’s formula:

The American Academy of Pediatrics offers tips for parents and caregivers who are struggling to find baby formula during the shortage. Please talk with your pediatrician about safe and appropriate feeding alternatives for your child if needed. The Food and Nutrition Service takes seriously its role in making sure infants served by FNS programs, including WIC, have access to the safe, healthy food they need to thrive. We are committed to helping families navigate this difficult time.