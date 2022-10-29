FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to the American Heart Association, more than 795,000 people experience a stroke each year.

Strokes can happen to anyone regardless of age, but the likelihood of suffering from a stroke increases with age. A stroke Nurse Practitioner with Washington Regional said that strokes are the leading cause of death and disability in America.

Prevention

Lifestyle changes such as exercise and going on walks can reduce a stroke. Changing your diet to a fiber-forward diet and choosing leaner meats and low-fat dairy will also reduce your risk.

If you are a smoker, it is best to quit. Smoking increases your chance of getting a stroke. This includes vaping and e-cigarettes and nicotine use.

Women are at higher risk of suffering from a stroke, according to the American Stroke Association one in five women will have a stroke. Speaking to your health care provider and checking your blood pressure can reduce the risk.

Warning signs from the American Stroke Association: