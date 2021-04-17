How you can recycle your old and unused tech in Bentonville

(FILE) Discarded Laptops are stacked up at HMR USA Inc. in Brisbane, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2007. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — While the U.S. struggles with a rising e-waste problem, a local company is doing their part to help battle this ongoing issue.

GoTRG, a leading retail returns management company in Bentonville, is hosting a drive-thru electronics recycling drive this weekend.

Company leaders hopes this event will show people a proper, environmental-friendly way to dispose of electronics.

“We always try to encourage people to find a more responsible way or trusted recycler to help them get rid of their waste and make sure that it’s not bad for the environment,” said Fara Alexander, GoTRG Director of Brand Marketing and Communication.

The event is offering Bentonville residents a 15% discount at retailer VIP Outlet for participating.

GoTRG is accepting computers, TVs, cell phones, cameras, headphones, gaming consoles & printers for recycling.