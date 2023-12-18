FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Here’s a recap of the top stories you may have missed over the weekend and last week:
Sarah McLachlan coming to Walmart AMP
Sarah McLachlan is coming to the Walmart AMP as part of her “Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour,” according to a release. The tour’s stop at the AMP will be on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Gates will open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Schools completes first semester on a four-day schedule
Lincoln Consolidated School District operates on a four-day school week. District leaders say student’s overall attendance rate is up 81% from this time last year.
Fayetteville Big Chicken opening date announced
Big Chicken, a restaurant chain backed by former basketball player Shaquille O’Neal, announced the opening date of its newest location in Fayetteville. According to a press release, the restaurant is expected to have a soft opening on Dec. 27 before the grand opening on Jan. 3, 2024. The restaurant will be located at 2190 MLK Blvd, Fayetteville, AR.
Joey Su’a enters the transfer portal
True freshman offensive lineman Joey Su’a has entered the transfer portal. The former Bentonville standout enrolled at Arkansas last January and went through spring drills. He was a consensus three-star recruit who chose the Hogs over BYU, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan State, Oregon and others.
Madison County farmer at risk of losing poultry farm
After meat distributor Cooks Venture closed in November, one farmer in Clifty had to find another way to pay her bills. Empty Pockets Ranch was tasked with raising chickens for Cooks Venture. Empty Pockets Ranch says Cooks Venture came and euthanized 72,000 baby chickens given to them, but hasn’t paid the couple for their work.
Oakdale Middle School renovations to start later this month
Oakdale Middle School in Rogers is getting a new look. The school, built in 1974, is getting a new gym, new lighting, new technology for all classrooms, a new HVAC system, and several other improvements.
Fayetteville School Board may add third junior high
The Fayetteville School Board says it may add a third junior high school. At a board meeting on December 14, the board discussed overcrowding at McNair Middle School.
Rogers students prepare for e-sports titles
Students from Rogers Heritage and Rogers Tech High School are looking to take home the state championship in video games. Andrew Marcelo-Argueta from Rogers Heritage will travel to Hendrix College in Conway on Thursday to compete for a state title in e-sports. Andrew will be competing for the NBA 2K title.