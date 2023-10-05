FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington Regional J.B. Hunt Transport Services Cancer Support Home announced it will offer free clinical breast exams during a breast health clinic on Saturday—Oct 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

According to the press release, the clinic will be held at The Breast Center, a MANA Clinic located at 55 W. Sunbridge Drive, Fayetteville.

Organizers say the space is limited and appointments are required. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 479-404-2162.

The release states that referral and financial assistance will be available for those who qualify based on physician recommendation, age and income.

Additional follow-up mammography and imaging services for patients with limited or no insurance coverage are available through the Washington Regional J.B. Hunt Transport Services Cancer Support Home’s No Excuses program or other financial assistance programs.