SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — John Brown University is offering graduate certificates for several new programs, the University announced on Tuesday.

According to the press release, JBU is launching graduate certificates in data analytics, marketing analytics, and cybersecurity.

The graduate programs consist of six classes for eight weeks, and each classes can be completed 100% online. Upon completion, participants will receive 18 graduate-level credit hours that can be applied towards a master’s degree.

JBU says that the classes have been started and can be completed within 6 to 12 months. The total cost of the graduate certificate program is approximately $11,000.

According to the press release, the data analytics and marketing analytics programs will focus on analyzing diverse business situations, examining complex problems, and providing ethical, strategic leadership to organizations. The cybersecurity program will help to expand skillsets, drive career growth, and give expanded opportunities.

“We have seen an increase in demand for programs that allow people in the workforce to upskill in a shorter amount of time with highly relevant and high-quality curriculum delivered by experienced faculty,” said Dr. Brad Gatlin, dean of the Soderquist College of Business. “We are looking forward to working with lifelong learners as they learn to use data to provide ethical strategic leadership to their organizations.”

Gatlin said that JBU recognizes that professionals are often able to take advantage of employer professional development benefits to pay for shorter certification programs versus graduate degrees.