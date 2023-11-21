FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to participate in the eleventh annual Jingle Bell Jog on Saturday, December 16 at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks.

According to the press release, participants are encouraged to dress up with ugly Christmas sweaters, Santa hats, elf ears, and anything that sparkles or jingles.

Runners can register and check in at 7.30 a.m. The release says a continental breakfast will be available in the Event Hall from 8.00 to 9.00 a.m. Children’s craft activities will also be available in the event hall.

For the 5K run/walk, there will be a warm-up stretch led by Fayetteville Athletic Club at 8:30 a.m. The 5K course starts and finishes in the Botanical Garden and goes out along the Lake Fayetteville Trail and the Razorback Greenway. The 5K run will be chip-timed and winners will be announced at 9.30 a.m.

The Children’s fun run (ages 6-12) will start at 9.45 a.m. with a warm-up stretch at 9.30 a.m. The fun run is 1 mile and will take place inside the garden. All race finishers will receive a finisher medal and the first 250 participants will receive a swag bag.

The Little Sprouts Fun Run (ages 5 & under) will start at 10:00 a.m. The course is 3 laps around the Great Lawn circle. All participants will get a prize.

The cost for the 5K run is $30, $35 after Nov. 30 and the Children’s Fun Run is $17.50, $20 after Nov. 30.

Participants can register at bgozarks.org or runsignup.com. The release says no pets are allowed.